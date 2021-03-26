Video report by ITV News Correspondent Neil Connery

Pupils and some former pupils at some of the UK's leading private schools have been making allegations of rape, sexual assault and sexual harassment.

The anonymous claims are being shared online, often on the Everyone's Invited website which urges young sexual abuse survivors to share their stories, and are growing all the time.

One student wrote: "I only have flashbacks of him doing stuff to me. I was 11-years-old, I was told to just ignore him and that 'boys will be boys'.

"He pinned me against the wall."

Dulwich College has said it has reported its boys accused of sex crimes to police. Credit: ITV News

Now, the schools are being urged to tackle the toxic culture of abuse.

It comes as a small protest has been held outside a London independent school on Friday over concerns of a culture of sexual abuse and harassment.

Founder of the Everyone's Invited website, Soma Sara, told ITV News: "Just having these conversations talking about it, having the words 'rape culture' in the public and in the press, people understanding what it means, is a huge step and achievement in the short term, I believe."

A former male pupil at Dulwich College has written an open letter which includes 250 anonymous stories from girls who went to nearby schools alleging they suffered from the behaviour of some Dulwich students.

The headteacher of Dulwich College told parents on Thursday he had reported some pupils to the police after receiving allegations of sexual harassment.

He said he condemns unreservedly the behaviours and attitudes reported in the open letter.

With some private schools facing scrutiny over the issue the Headmaster of Wellington School said equality and respect must come first.

"We want boys to be more emotionally intelligent, and socially sensitive," Eugene du Toit said.

"We want girls to be confident to say what they want in whichever way they want - obviously with nuance with sensitivity with tact.

"But we want a society in Wellington where girls and boys can really work together."

But as the voices of concern grow England's child commissioner has called the allegations alarming and said schools have clear advice to follow.

The Metropolitan Police said it was aware of the claims being made to the website and asked that any crimes be reported to them.

The force added it has received a number of reports of specific offences.

It said where schools have been named on this website, officers are making contact with them and offering specialist support for any potential victims of sexual assaults.

The Met’s lead for rape and sexual offences, Detective Superintendent Mel Laremore said officers have been reviewing the content to establish whether any victims of crime in London could be encouraged to report crimes to the police.

Credit: PA

Detective Superintendent Laremore said: "We welcome any initiative which encourages any victim-survivor of a sexual offence to speak out and seek support.

"It is deeply concerning to see the number of accounts published on this website, many of which appear to relate to previous or current experiences within educational settings in London and across the country.

"We take all allegations of sexual assault very seriously."

She added: "We understand the complex and varied reasons why many victim-survivors do not contact law enforcement, but I want to personally reassure anyone who needs our help that we are absolutely here for you.

"We’re working closely with school staff to ensure anyone who may have been a victim-survivor of sexual assault and feels able and willing to report to us can do so.

"It’s apparent some of the incidents referred to on this website may have occurred some years ago.

"Regardless of how long ago an offence took place, I would like to remind any victim-survivor that support is available for you should you wish to speak to us.

"We have engaged with the platform owner and now have a link on the site for any victims to report directly to us. We’re also working with partners who can be approached or consulted anonymously should individuals not want to directly engage with police in the first instance."

Who to contact if you or someone you know needs help