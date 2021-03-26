Tories warn supporters of ‘post-Corbyn bounce’ in May elections

The Conservatives will warn supporters that Labour could experience a “post-Corbyn bounce” in the May elections.

Party co-chairman Amanda Milling will launch its campaign on Saturday, calling on voters to choose the Tories to help “build back better from the pandemic”.

Addressing the Conservatives’ virtual spring forum, the MP will warn of a tough fight as they defend the “incredibly high base” of almost 2,000 council seats that are up for grabs.

And she will note that Labour is under the new leadership of Sir Keir Starmer, having succeeded Jeremy Corbyn after his disastrous general election campaign.

“There will be a post-Corbyn bounce. And the Lib Dems are looking for a revival to bring them back from obscurity,” she is expected to say.

Launching Labour’s campaign earlier this month, Sir Keir targeted the Government’s controversial 1% pay rise for NHS workers, declaring “a vote for Labour is a vote to support our nurses”.

The Conservatives will have to defend their handling of the coronavirus pandemic during the campaign, which has seen the UK hit by a high death rate and suffering a financial slump.

But the party will hope its chances of success are boosted by the rollout of vaccines.

Voting on May 6 will include polls for district and county councils in England, police and crime commissioners and city mayors, including in London.

Scottish Parliament and Welsh Assembly elections are also taking place.

There will also be a by-election in Hartlepool, where Labour will hope to defend the heartlands seat after MP Mike Hill’s resignation.

On Friday, the Conservatives selected farmer and North Yorkshire councillor Jill Mortimer as their candidate.