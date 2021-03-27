£500 million will be poured into a plan to expand mental health services in response to the impact the Covid pandemic will have had on the public.

The government's Mental Health Recovery Action Plan, to be announced on Saturday, will specifically target groups worst hit by the Covid crisis.

Among them are those with severe mental illness, young people and frontline medical staff, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said.

How will mental health services be expanded under the plan?

An extra £38 million will be devoted to expanding NHS talking therapies under the plan, with a target of supporting 1.6 million people in 2021-22.

Extra therapists will also be trained to support people with more complex mental health needs as a result of the pandemic.

An additional £58 million will go towards enhancing community services for people with severe mental illness - including better co-ordinated support between primary and secondary care, and the embedding of specialist mental health staff in primary care.

The Department said support for frontline workers remained a key priority, with an additional £10 million to go into supporting the mental health of the workforce after the pandemic.

This was in addition to support put in place by NHS England, including a dedicated confidential staff support line operated by the Samaritans, and a £15 million investment to strengthen mental health support for NHS staff during the pandemic’s second wave.

The government said the plan was part of its agenda to “build back better from the pandemic and ensure everyone is able to access the support they need”.

“Our Recovery Action Plan, backed by £500 million of funding, will accelerate the expansion of mental health services and provide people with the support they need,” Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock said.

“As part of our response to this global pandemic we not only want to tackle the public health threat of coronavirus but ensure our clinicians have the resources to deal with the impact on people’s mental health.”

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says the new plan aims to help those worst-affected by the pandemic Credit: PA

Funding will also go to those in the most deprived local authority areas in England, and another fund to target university students and young people.

Julie Bentley, CEO of Samaritans, said: “These are important steps in the right direction and we are pleased to see a commitment to cross-government action and financial backing for the voluntary sector which provides critical services that help prevent suicide.”