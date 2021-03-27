Kate Middleton has reportedly written personal and heartfelt letter to Sarah Everard's family.

The Duchess of Cambridge visited a memorial for the 33-year-old a fortnight ago. Ms Everard's body was found in woodland near Ashford in Kent a week after she went missing.

Kate is said to have written to the marketing executive's family expressing her sadness and sympathy at her death.

The duchess wrote the letter because she felt it was important for her to pay her respects, the Mirror reported.

The newspaper said it was a “deeply personal and heartfelt letter”.

Kensington Palace said it would not comment on private correspondence.

Sarah Everard vanished on March 3 while walking home in south London Credit: Family handout/PA

Kate also visited the memorial for Ms Everard in Clapham Common, south London, on March 13.

It is understood Kate made the visit in part because she remembers what it felt like to walk around London at night before she got married.

She was seen pausing in front of floral tributes to Ms Everard, which were placed around a bandstand in a park.

Ms Everard, a former Durham University student, went missing on March 3 while walking home after visiting a friend in south London.

Met Police officer Wayne Couzens, 48, from Deal in Kent, has been charged with her murder.