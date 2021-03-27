Myanmar military boss uses Armed Forces Day to justify coup

The head of Myanmar's military used the country's Armed Forces Day to try to justify the overthrow of Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government, as protesters called for bigger demonstrations.

In a televised speech before thousands of soldiers at a massive parade ground at the capital Naypyitaw on Saturday, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing referred to “terrorism which can be harmful to state tranquility and social security,” and called it unacceptable.

Meanwhile, people across Myanmar marked the holiday by demonstrating against the military, which staged a coup on February 1.

In his speech, Min Aung Hlaing accused Suu Kyi’s government of failing to investigate irregularities in the last polls, which Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party won in a landslide.

Military personnel participate in a parade on Armed Forces Day Credit: AP

He said his government would hold “a free and fair election”.

Security forces sought to disperse protesters on Saturday and reports on social media suggest several demonstrators were shot dead in the morning.

The number of protesters killed since the takeover has reached 328, said the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, which documents deaths and arrests.

But it said its tally only includes verified cases, with the actual number of casualties “likely much higher.” It said eight people were killed on Friday.

The protesters refer to the holiday by its original name, Resistance Day, which marks the beginning of a revolt against Japanese occupation in World War 2.

Police personnel participate in a parade during the national Armed Forces Day Credit: AP

State television MRTV on Friday night showed an announcement urging young people to learn a lesson from those killed already about the danger of being shot in the head or back.

The warning was taken as a threat because many protesters have been killed from being shot in the head, suggesting they were deliberately killed.

The announcement suggested some young people were taking part in protesting as if it was a game, and urged their parents and friends to advise them not to participate.

The junta detained Suu Kyi on the day of the takeover. It continues to hold her on minor criminal charges while investigating allegations of corruption against her that her supporters dismiss as politically motivated.