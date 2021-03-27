Police are hunting for a inmate who was mistakenly released from prison in London while awaiting trial accused of sexual assault.

William Fernandez was mistakenly released from Wormwood Scrubs in west London on Wednesday night and has not been seen since.

The 24-year-old was being held on remand awaiting trial accused of sexual assault by touching, indecent exposure and possession of a class B drug, having been arrested and charged in April 2020, the Metropolitan Police said.

It is believed Fernandez travelled by London Underground from East Acton station and was later spotted at 9.24pm on CCTV walking along Wealdstone High Street, heading north.

There have been no confirmed sightings of him since.

Prior to his arrest in 2020, Fernandez had no fixed address. Officers believe he is most likely to be in the west London area but he has been known to travel on public transport and to spend time at transport hubs.

Fernandez is described as white, of medium build, with thinning hair and a dark beard. He has a distinctive cross tattoo on the left hand side of his neck. When last seen, he was wearing a black tracksuit and black hat.

He is also known to use the name Agustin Fernando Jimenez Eiberte.Police are asking anyone with information to call them on 999 immediately providing the reference 7873/24MAR.

The force said anyone who spots Fernandez should not approach him.