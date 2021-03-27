Two dead and eight injured in Virginia Beach shootings

Two people have died and eight are injured in shootings along Virginia Beach's oceanfront.

Eight people were injured in a shooting that happened just after 11pm on Friday in the US city. They were taken to local hospitals and their conditions range from serious to life-threatening.

A woman died of a gunshot wound. At an earlier press conference police chief Paul Neudigate said the death may have been from an unrelated shooting.

A police officer also shot a man to death at the scene. It happened while officers were investigating the original shooting and shots were fired nearby, Neudigate said. The officer confronted the man, leading to the deadly gunfire.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave. He has been with the department for five years and is assigned to its special operations division.

Another police officer was struck by a vehicle during the investigation of the original shooting. He suffered minor injuries.

Police are investigating the original shooting and the officer shooting.

“We have a very chaotic incident, a very chaotic night,” Neudigate said.

He said several people were in police custody but officers are still investigating whether and how they were involved in the shooting.

Multiple roads were blocked off throughout the night while police worked in the area.