Video report by ITV News Correspondent Rebecca Barry

The Covid-19 pandemic has taken the lives of more than 125,000 people in the UK, leaving each victim with a family dealing with grief while in lockdown.

With many feeling alone and isolated due to social restrictions, bereavement charity Cruse reported an enormous rise of 68% in calls for help last year,

ITV News brought together two women – strangers – who are now united in their grief.

Zahara Sonawala’s husband and father to her two teenage children, Sohail, died in October at the age of 49.

“There was nothing, nothing, we could do for him and he cried like a baby,” she said.

“He was then put into an induced coma and he was in the coma for maybe a week… we were allowed to go in and see him and say our goodbyes to him.”

She was speaking to Vicky Chadwick, whose husband, Kevin, died almost a year ago, aged 47.

“He called me from hospital, saying that he wasn’t going to make it, but Kevin joked all the time so I thought at the start he was joking,” she said.

“It just didn’t feel real, it was so fast. It went from him being taken on an ambulance on the Thursday – to Friday being gone.”

She added: “When you’ve lost someone, you just want a hug, you just want to fall into somebody and hug them… and we still haven’t been able to have that.”

If you are trying to cope with the loss of a loved one and feel you need support, you can visit Cruse’s website or give them a call on 0808 808 1677.

