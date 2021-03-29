Boris Johnson will lead the government’s latest Covid-19 briefing to the nation with the ‘stay home’ order dropped.

England’s roadmap out of lockdown continued to the next step on Monday as the government gave the green light for outdoor sport and small gatherings outside.

Mr Johnson will be speaking to the public and taking questions from journalists from Downing Street’s new £2.6 million media room, where a new government slogan will be uttered: “take the next step safely.”

The room comes complete with Downing Street's official lecterns. Credit: ITV News/Nathan Lee

Over the weekend, the UK passed another milestone in its vaccine rollout with more than 30 million receiving at least one dose.

Despite the landmark and Monday’s easing of restrictions, the prime minister stressed that “we must remain cautious, with cases rising across Europe and new variants threatening our vaccine rollout”.

“Despite today’s easements, everyone must continue to stick to the rules, remember hands, face, space, and come forward for a vaccine when called,” he added.

He is expected to urge the public to take personal responsibility by sticking to the restrictions.

