The colossal boat stuck in the Suez Canal and blocking global trade has been set free, according to salvage teams in Egypt.

The skyscraper-size, 22-000-tonne Ever Given ran aground on Tuesday in the narrow yet vital shipping route through Egypt.

Teams have been working for days on end to free the colossus and, helped by the peak of high tide, have finally managed to do so on Monday.

A flotilla of tugboats wrenched the boat’s bulbous bow from the canal’s sandy bank, where it had been firmly lodged for nearly a week.

Ever Given was wedged across the Suez Canal for nearly a week Credit: Mohamed Elshahed/AP

After hauling the vessel over the canal bank, the salvage team was pulling the vessel toward the Great Bitter Lake, a wide stretch of water halfway between the north and south end of the canal, where the ship will undergo technical inspection, canal authorities said.

Satellite data from MarineTraffic.com confirmed that the ship was moving away from the shoreline toward the centre of the canal.

The obstruction has created a massive traffic jam, holding up $9 billion (£6.5 billion) each day in global trade and straining supply chains already burdened by the Covid pandemic.

It remains unclear when traffic through the canal would return to normal.

At least 367 vessels, carrying everything from crude oil to cattle, have piled up on either end of the canal, waiting to pass.

A digger attempts to clear the keel of the Ever Given Credit: Suez Canal Authority/AP

Data firm Refinitiv estimated it could take more than 10 days to clear the backlog of ships.

Meanwhile, dozens of vessels have opted for the alternate route around the Cape of Good Hope at Africa’s southern tip — a 5,000-kilometre (3,100-mile) detour that adds some two weeks to journeys and costs ships hundreds of thousands of pounds in fuel and other costs.

The freeing of the vessel came after dredgers vacuumed up sand and mud from the vessel’s bow and 10 tugboats pushed and pulled the vessel for five days, managing to partially refloat it at dawn.