Much of the UK is to experience a soar in temperatures hotter than the continent's most popular holiday destinations this week, according to weather forecasts.

Meteorologists have forecasted highs of 24C in parts of the country including in south-east of England, making it hotter than the likes of Ibiza and Greece.

The highest temperature recorded in March in the UK was 25.6C (78F), on March 29 1968 at Mepal in Cambridgeshire.

The warmth will be felt for many parts of England and Wales, with temperatures reaching the early 20s Celsius.

Despite parts of the North predicted for wet weather, temperatures will be higher than average there too.

The Met office forecast states it will be a rather cloudy day today across parts of the north and west, with outbreaks of rain becoming increasingly confined to western Scotland throughout the day.

Forecasters predict: "Elsewhere will be dry and after a cloudy start, we will see increasing amounts of sunshine develop from the south.

"In the sunshine it will feel pleasantly warm for the time of year with a maximum temperature of 20 Celsius (68F)."

London is expected to see highs of 23 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. Credit: ITV Weather

The warm weather arrives as restrictions in England begin to ease slightly on Monday.

Friends and families will be reunited and team sports will resume in a major easing of England’s coronavirus lockdown to allow far greater freedom outdoors.

Groups of up to six, or two households, can socialise in parks and gardens once more, while outdoor sports facilities can reopen after the stay-at-home order ended on Monday.