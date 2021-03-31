More second doses of the Covid-19 vaccine than first doses have been given for the first time in the UK.

A total of 270,526 second doses were registered on Tuesday, compared with 224,590 first doses, according to the latest government figures.

And 4.1 million people are now fully vaccinated against the coronavirus - about 7.8% of UK adults.

Second doses could continue to exceed first doses over the next few weeks as the government is using its limited vaccine supplies on the most vulnerable people, many of who had their first jab earlier this year.

The second dose of vaccine has to be administered within 12 weeks of the first.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said at a Downing Street press conference on Monday that “for many people, April will be the ‘second dose month’.”

The number of people in the UK who have received both doses of vaccine has accelerated in March. On March 4, the number of fully vaccinated adults passed the one million mark.

On March 18, the number exceeded two million, three million on March 25 and four million on March 30.

The latest milestone comes as millions of clinically extremely vulnerable people in England and Wales will no longer be asked to shield themselves from the outside world from Thursday.

Plans for those shielding in Scotland and Northern Ireland have not yet been finalised.

Earlier this month, Dr Jenny Harries, the deputy chief medical officer for England, said: “With the prevalence of the virus in the community continuing to decrease, now is the right time for people to start thinking about easing up on these more rigid guidelines.

(PA graphic) Credit: PA graphic

“If you have been shielding, we strongly urge you to take extra precautions following April 1 to keep yourself as safe as possible, such as continuing to observe social distancing and working from home.

“We will continue to monitor all of the evidence and adjust this advice should there be any changes in infection rates.”

The number of daily Covid deaths and hospital admissions in the UK are also falling.

As of Saturday, about 268 more Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in a day, whereas at the start of 2021, as many as 3,000 to 4,000 were being admitted every day.

A further 43 Covid patients were also reported in the last 24 hours to have died. In January, the lowest Covid death figure in a day was 407, with numbers exceeding 1,000 in other days.

Listen to ITV News' coronavirus podcast: