A further 43 people have been recorded to have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, the government has said.

This increase brings the UK coronavirus death toll to 126,713.

However, separate figures by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show that there have been more than 150,000 Covid deaths in the UK.

The government also said that, as of Wednesday, there had been a further 4,052 lab-confirmed cases in the UK. The total number of coronavirus infections since the start of the pandemic is now 4,345,788.

Meanwhile, more than four million people in the UK are now fully vaccinated - 7.8% of adults.

The number of second doses of the Covid-19 vaccine given in the UK in a day have outnumbered first doses for the first time. A total of 270,526 second doses were registered on March 30, compared with 224,590 first doses, according to the latest Government figures.

England

A further 36 people who tested positive for the virus have died in England, the government reported on Wednesday. It brings the number of Covid deaths in the nation to 111,489.

Wales

Public Health Wales reported one more Covid death, bringing the death toll to 5,507.

There have been 60 more cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of infections to 209,345.

Scotland

In Scotland, there were six more Covid deaths reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 7,602.

And there were 542 more positive tests. The total number of confirmed cases in the nation is now at 218,432.

Northern Ireland

There were no further deaths reported in Northern Ireland. The nation has a death toll of 2,115.

Meanwhile, 123 more people tested positive for the virus. The number of positive tests since the start of the pandemic stands at 117,289.

