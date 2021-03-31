Video report by ITV News Wales and West of England Correspondent Rupert Evelyn

Home schooling didn't leave much time for any other kind of learning for children during lockdown.

But over the past year, Ollie and Harvey Roberts, two young cousins from Wrexham, have been having a go at being blacksmiths. Their skill runs in their family - six generations of it.

Restricted to lockdown, Ollie and Harvey picked up grandad's workshop tools and created a blacksmith business.

Granddad Tony Roberts spent his life cutting and welding and is always nearby but keen to let them work it out for themselves.

Entrepreneurship extends beyond the physical work. They often use scrap keeping costs down and hopefully profit high.

And it all happens under a watchful eye of another blacksmith, great granddad Alfred .

Their lockdown story is one of learning. Not perhaps the homeschooling we instantly think of, but skills for life passed down through the generations.