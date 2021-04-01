A further 51 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Thursday, the Government has said.

The increase bringing the UK total death toll up to 126,764.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have been 150,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

The government also said that, as of 9am on Thursday, there had been a further 4,479 lab-confirmed cases in the UK.

The total confirmed cases since the beginning of the outbreak in 2020 is now 4,350,266.

Although overall case rates are falling, Public Health England found the rate among 10 to 19-year-olds in England is at its highest in two months.

England

41 of the new Covid-related deaths reported in the UK were in England, bringing the nation's death toll to 111,530.

Meanwhile, 3,784 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 3,804,506.

Northern Ireland

In Northern Ireland, no further deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, which means the death toll has stayed at 2,115.

Cases in the nation increased by 107 and the total number of positive tests since the start of the pandemic is now 117,396.

Wales

There were two further deaths reported by Public Health Wales. The nation now has a Covid death toll of 5,509.

Also, there were a further 118 confirmed cases, taking the total number of cases to 209,532.

Scotland

There were eight new Covid deaths reported in Scotland, which now has a death toll of 7,610.

Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed cases in the nation rose by 400 to 218,832.