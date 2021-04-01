The rate of Covid-19 cases among 10 to 19-year-olds in England is at its highest in two months, as the data begins to reflect the return to schools.

The figure comes, however, amid a backdrop of falling case rates overall.

In the week to March 28, case rates for the teenage age group stood at 109.8 cases per 100,000 people in the week to March 28 - an increase from 102.3 the previous week and the highest since the first week of February.

Tests being carried out at The King Alfred School in Highbridge Credit: ITV News

The latest weekly surveillance report from Public Health England likely is likely to be a reflection of of schools reopening in England from March 8, as well as the mass testing programme in secondary schools, PHE said.

Rates have fallen slightly in all other age groups.

Around one in 370 people in private households in England had Covid-19 in the week to March 27.

That's a slight decrease from one in 340 the previous week, Office for National Statistics figures showed.

It is also the lowest figure since the week to September 24, when the estimate stood at one in 470.

How have case rates changed across the country?

Rates of Covid-19 cases have decreased slightly in all regions of England, Public Health England data showed.

Yorkshire and the Humber recorded the highest rate in the week to March 28, with 109.1 cases per 100,000 people, down slightly week-on-week from 112.2.

The East Midlands had the next highest at 70.1, down from 78.4.

South-west England had the lowest rate with 28.4, broadly unchanged week-on-week from 29.0.