Just 18% of people with Covid symptoms request a coronavirus test, while only 43% who feel unwell with symptoms self-isolate, a new study has shown.

Testing and self-isolation are seen as key to minimising the spread of Covid-19, and these latest figures are likely to raise alarm with health officials.

As restrictions are eased across the UK in different degrees and we begin mixing with more people, following the self-isolation guidelines and getting a test if you have symptoms becomes ever more vital to help slow the spread of the virus.

Credit: ITV News

What is self-isolation?

Self isolating means staying at home and avoiding contact with other people.

You must not go to work, school or visit public areas.

Do not use public transport, like buses, trains, tubes or taxis and do not have visitors to your home.

Ask friends, family members or delivery services to carry our errands, such as getting groceries, medications or other shopping.

What are the symptoms of Covid-19?

Most people with coronavirus have at least one of the below symptoms - but remember, you can have the virus but not feel unwell. This is called asymptomatic.

a high temperature

a new, continuous cough

a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste

If you have any of these symptoms you should get a test immediately - and stay at home until you receive the results.

How do I get a Covid-19 test?

There are different tests to take, and which one you take depends on several factors. The two most common are:

PCR tests

These are mainly for people with symptoms but you may also be able to get a PCR test if you've been asked to by a local council or contact tracers, you've received unclear result or you’ve been told to get one to confirm a positive result. You can also order a PCR test for someone you live with if they meet the conditions to get one.

You can either book a visit to a test site to have the test immediately or order a home test kit.

Rapid lateral flow tests

These are only for people with no symptoms and are used mostly by school, college or nursery staff, secondary pupils or college students or if you are in a household, childcare or support bubble with school, college or nursery staff or pupils.

You can order home testing kits, while some local authorities have lateral flow testing sites mostly for people who can not work from home.

Some pharmacies also stock home testing lateral flow kits.

Liverpool's rapid Covid test centre

Who should self-isolate?

Anyone displaying symptoms of Covid-19 should self-isolate - that is not leave your home - for seven days, the NHS says.

You should also self-isolate immediately for any of these reasons:

You have coronavirus symptoms (see above)

You've tested positive for coronavirus

Someone you live with has symptoms or tested positive

Someone in your bubble has symptoms or tested positive and you’ve been in close contact with them since their symptoms started or two days before they started

You've been told you've been in contact with someone who tested positive either through the NHS Covid-19 app or if you are called by someone from NHS test and trace.

How long do I self-isolate for?

This is perhaps where it gets a little complicated.

If you are displaying symptoms, in particular a cough and a high temperature - you must stay at home for seven days.

If you test positive, your self-isolation period includes the day your symptoms started, or the day you had the test if you do not have symptoms, and for next 10 full days (so it is likely you'll be self-isolating for longer than 10 days). If you still have symptoms on day 10, you must continue self-isolating.

People on Bournemouth beach following the easing of England’s lockdown to allow far greater freedom outdoors Credit: Steve Parsons/PA

If you begin experiencing symptoms while you are already self-isolating, the 10 days restarts from the day after your symptoms started. So if you get symptoms on day 10 of your self-isolation, you will be self-isolating for 20 days.

You must also self-isolate if someone you live with, or someone in your support bubble, tests positive. Your self-isolation period includes the day their symptoms started (or the day they had the test, if they do not have symptoms) and the next 10 full days (or longer if you display any symptoms).

Why do people opt not to self-isolate?

There are a myriad of reasons why people may not self isolate.

Some simply do not understand what they need to do, for others the practicalities of self-isolating, such as not having enough food in the fridge, or needing medicine, is a barrier.

But perhaps the biggest obstacle is people not being able to afford to self isolate and feel they need to go to work.

What help is available if you have to self isolate?

If you do not have people near by who are able to help you with essentials such as food and medicine, there are NHS volunteers who can help with everyday tasks, they are even available for a chat on the phone.

If told by NHS Test and Trace to self-isolate, you could be eligible for the payment, but if alerted by the app you won't be able to claim. Credit: PA

It is absolutely crucial not to go into the workplace if you have tested positive or have symptoms. Tell your employer if you cannot work while you're self-isolating and make sure you understand where you're covered by sick leave or special leave policy - your employer should be able to tell you. You can get an isolation note to send to your employer as proof you need to be off work if that is required. You do not need to get a note from a GP

If you cannot get sick pay from your employer, you might be able to get Statutory Sick Pay or another type of financial support.

You may also be entitled to a £500 Test and Trace Support Payment if you have been asked to self-isolate by NHS Test and Trace.