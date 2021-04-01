Video report by ITV News Reporter Stacey Foster

A shopkeeper from Hull successfully defended her store from armed robbers by taking the attackers' shotgun and locking him in the store.

After Vijitha Jeyathevan heard a struggle on the shop floor, she rushed out to find her brother under attack by the two armed men.

She told ITV News: "I thought he was going to kill me, and he is pointing [the gun] at me, that time I thought I'm losing everything, I'm going to lose my life, everything is lost.

"I'm so scared, I got the gun from him, I said lay down, otherwise I will snap on you."

After a struggle, she managed to bolt the door - locking one robber out and trapping the other one inside.

Despite the threat to her life, Ms Jeyathevan managed to wrestled the gun off the robber and use it to defend her shop.