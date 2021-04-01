Almost two-thirds of employers have planned to introduce or expand a mixture of remote and on-site working, a study has found.

The Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) said that of the 2,000 employers surveyed, 63% intended to boost "hybrid working".

While the results suggest one of the biggest behavioural changes driven by Covid-19 may last, the CIPD warns employers to be mindful of those who don't have the option of working at home.

PwC is just one major company that has confirmed a shift to hybrid working. On Wednesday, around 22,000 staff at the auditing giant were told they can spend around half of their hours at home and end work early on Fridays during the summer.

The company said it would allow staff to spend on average 40% to 60% of their time on remote working, if they choose to do so.

Several other companies have embraced a permanent hybrid model or full-time home working, such as BP, Nationwide and Twitter.

PwC chairman Kevin Ellis said he hopes the hybrid model means employees feel "trusted and empowered".

“These changes are in direct response to soundings from our people, who’ve said they value a mix of working from home and in the office," he said.

PwC has committed to "hybrid working". Credit: PA

“Without conscious planning now there’s a risk we lose the best bits of these new ways of working when the economy opens up again.”

Current work from home restrictions in England provisionally end in June, which means several other companies across the UK will likely be considering how their staff will return post-lockdown.

Wales has yet to announce when its work from home guidance will be lifted, but Cardiff University has said it's in talks with its staff about the possibility of hybrid working.

A spokesperson from the university said: "Covid-19 has required us to work in new and different ways.

“Feedback from staff has indicated that many would value retaining some of these working practices as we transition back to post Covid-19 working."

Alongside flexible working, the university is assessing the carbon emissions associated with its staff commuting to work and the running of its buildings.

It also highlighted the productivity benefits of working from home - an advantage highlighted by the CIPD in its study.CIPD said the rise in productivity is "clear", but warns that hybrid working must prioritise "wellbeing, communication and collaboration to recognise people’s individual preferences".

Current work from home restrictions in England provisionally end in June. Credit: Unsplash

Claire McCartney, senior policy adviser for resourcing and inclusion at the CIPD added: "Not everyone is able to work from home, either because the nature of their job doesn’t allow them to, or for wellbeing reasons.

"Those who can’t work from home should still be able to benefit from having more of a choice and a say in when and how they work, and employers should consider other solutions."

These solutions could include flexi-time, working total contracted hours over fewer days or job shares, Ms McCartney said.

The CIPD has also called for organisations and the government to allow all employees to request flexible working a "day-one right".

Ms McCartney said: "This will boost the number of people using a variety of flexible working arrangements, giving more opportunity and choice to all.”