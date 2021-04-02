This is Unscripted - a new podcast brought to you by ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar. In each episode, Nina speaks to a leading name from the world of arts and entertainment.

Her guests talk about their life and work, plus Nina asks them where they see themselves in five years and what they'd tell their younger selves.

In episode four, Nina is joined by singer-songwriter Amy Macdonald.

Amy talks to us about how the music industry needs to do more for female artists, why she's supporting Scotland's independent music venues, and how she recorded her new album The Human Demands during Covid times.

She also reveals a surprise connection with one of the internet sensations of 2021 - Jackie Weaver, the star of that now infamous Handforth Parish Council meeting.

