The coronavirus reproduction number, or R value, in England is between 0.8 to 1.0, according to the latest Government figures, with scientists unable to agree on what the UK-wide R number is.

A latest growth rate in England of between -4% and 0% means that the number of new infections is broadly flat or shrinking by up to 4% every day.

An R value of between 0.8 and 1.0 means that, on average, every 10 people infected will pass Covid-19 on to eight and 10 other people.

Last week, the R number was also between 0.8 and 1.0 in England, while the UK R number was between 0.7 to 0.9.

The updated government coronavirus dashboard this week said "no UK estimates for R and growth rate have been agreed by SAGE this week".

R value for regions in England: England - 0.8 to 1.0 East of England - 0.7 to 1.0 London - 0.7 to 1.0 Midlands - 0.7 to 1.0 North East and Yorkshire - 0.8 to 1.0 North West - 0.8 to 1.0 South East - 0.7 to 1.0 South West - 0.7 to 1.0

It comes as government ministers have been warned against introducing vaccine passports by a cross-party groups of MPs, including senior Conservatives and former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

More than 70 MPs, including 40 Conservatives, as well as peers from the House of Lords, have launched a campaign to oppose the move which they say would be “divisive and discriminatory”.

It comes as a report in The Daily Telegraph suggested a series of pilot tests for coronavirus passports were being planned which could include the FA Cup final and other sporting events in May, although Number 10 maintained any proposals were still under review.

Labour's Baroness Chakrabarti told ITV News that introducing domestic vaccine passports would lead to discrimination throughout the UK.

The former shadow attorney general said: "Passports are fine for international travel and that kind of travel is a privilege. But crossing the street, as opposed to crossing borders, that's not a privilege. That should be a fundamental right that comes with living in our community.

"Internal passports and internal vaccine passports would be a tool for discrimination, bullying, corruption, segregation in a society which needs to move through this pandemic together."

A pledge, signed by Mr Corbyn as well as other prominent figures such as Conservative former leader Sir Iain Duncan-Smith, Labour former shadow chancellor John McDonnell and ex-Lib Dem leader Tim Farron, warned the Government against bringing in the scheme.

It has also been backed by a string of Tory former ministers including Esther McVey, Nus Ghani, Mark Harper and Harriett Baldwin.