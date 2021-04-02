The Philippines, Pakistan, Kenya, and Bangladesh have been added to England's Covid-19 "red list", the Department of Transport has said.

The countries have been added to England’s so-called red list amid concerns about new Covid-19 variants, such as those first identified in South Africa and Brazil.

This means that from 4am on Friday April 9, international visitors who have departed from or transited through those four countries in the previous 10 days will be refused entry into England.

However, British and Irish citizens and those with residence rights (including long-term visa holders) in the UK will be allowed to enter but they will have to arrive at a designated port and then adhere to the UK government's hotel quarantine rules for 10 days.

Passengers in the arrivals hall at Heathrow Airport Credit: Aaron Chown/PA

No direct flight bans from the countries will be put in place but passengers are being advised to check their travel plans before departing for England.

During their stay, passengers will be required to take a coronavirus test on or before day two and on or after day eight, and they will not be allowed to shorten their quarantine period on receipt of a negative test result.

They will also not be able to end their managed quarantine early through the Test to Release scheme.

The latest travel announcement from the government comes as ministers have been warned against introducing vaccine passports by a cross-party groups of MPs, including senior Conservatives and former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

For more Covid news, listen to our podcast. Coronavirus: What you need to know

More than 70 MPs, including 40 Conservatives, as well as peers from the House of Lords, have launched a campaign to oppose the move which they say would be "divisive and discriminatory".

A pledge, signed by Mr Corbyn as well as other prominent figures such as Conservative former leader Sir Iain Duncan-Smith, Labour former shadow chancellor John McDonnell and ex-Lib Dem leader Tim Farron, warned the Government against bringing in the scheme.

It has also been backed by a string of Tory former ministers including Esther McVey, Nus Ghani, Mark Harper and Harriett Baldwin.

The Calling Peston podcast has more on Covid passports: