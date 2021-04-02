The UK is unlikely to experience a third wave of Covid-19 on the scale of the one which is sweeping through Europe, a leading expert in public health has said.

It comes as UK's neighbour France has tightened restrictions after France's President Emmanuel Macron announced a three-week nationwide school closure and domestic travel ban amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the country.

The restrictions, which have already been in place in several regions of France, will come into place on Saturday.

In France, a nationwide 7pm curfew is forcing parishes to move Good Friday ceremonies forward in the day Credit: Thibault Camus/AP

Linda Bauld, professor of public health at the University of Edinburgh, told Times Radio: "I think we are in a very different position for two main reasons – the first one is that they are dealing with the B117 (variant) which unfortunately we exported to them and caused us huge challenges – still does – but much more in the winter."

She continued: "More importantly, 11.6% of citizens in the EU on average have been given their first dose of the vaccine – that’s all people, not just all adults – compared to over 40% of people in the UK, so you can see they are in a different place than we are."

However, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said earlier this week there are still unanswered questions about what impact the third coronavirus wave sweeping Europe would have on the UK.

Credit: Hollie Adams/PA

He said: "I think the second half of the year will have the potential to be really fantastic. But it depends on things still going right."

Elsewhere in Europe, Germany is suspending the use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine for people aged below 60 because of a risk of rare blood clots.

But out of 2.7 million people who received the jab in Germany, only 31 blood clots have been reported.

As of the end of Wednesday, March 31, the number of people in the UK to have been given a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine is 31,147,444 - an increase of 241,906 compared to the previous day. 59.1% of UK adults have received their first dose.

A total of 4,513,458 second doses have been administered - an increase of 404,922 compared to the previous day. 8.6% of UK adults have received their second dose.

Coronavirus: What you need to know - listen to the latest episode

The PM has previously warned the "wave" of infections sweeping through Europe would "wash up on our shores".

Mr Johnson said "bitter experience" has shown a wave like the one in Europe would hit the UK "three weeks later".

He added: "The question is – is it going to be, this time, as bad it has been in the past? Or have we sufficiently mitigated, muffled, blunted impact by the vaccine rollout?

"That’s a question we still don’t really know the answer to."

On Calling Peston this week: Passport to the pub? And why's the UK compromising in EU vaccine dispute?