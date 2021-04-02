Hundreds joined Kill the Bill protests across the UK on Friday, despite warnings issued by police in attempts to deter people.

Guildhall Square in Southampton saw large groups of protesters gathered, with similar action in London and Manchester.

The proposed policing bill would give officers power to impose conditions on non-violent protests, including those deemed too noisy or a nuisance, with those convicted liable to fines or jail terms.

Demonstrators during a ‘Kill The Bill’ protest in Finsbury Park Credit: Aaron Chown/PA

In the latest easing of lockdown restrictions in England, protests are now lawful once again - providing organisers submit a risk assessment and take steps to ensure the gatherings are safe.

Despite this, the Metropolitan Police warned on Thursday the safety of the wider community is paramount and said enforcement action would be taken “if needed, in the interests of public health”.

Protests against the proposed Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill turned violent in Bristol last week after police and protesters clashed.

In Manchester, demonstrators remained socially distanced in St Peter’s Square Credit: Peter Byrne/PA

In Southampton on Friday, protesters set up a makeshift PA system and chanted “Kill the Bill”, while others banged drums.

Kimberley Daphne, who attended the Leeds protest, said: “There were around 1,500 people there and the atmosphere was quite peaceful and without intimidation.

“The police guarded the protest and stood around looking for any conflicts or anti-social behaviour.

“It felt really empowering, it felt right to fight for our own voice in a country where only the privileged have a say.”

A crowd of around 200 gathered outside the gates of Finsbury Park, in north London, mostly wearing masks, holding banners with phrases defending the right to protest.

The group stayed for around an hour and a half before dispersing peacefully.

In Manchester, demonstrators remained socially distanced in St Peter’s Square.

It came after Greater Manchester Police sought to avoid a repeat of scenes played out across the country this week by introducing a 48-hour dispersal order for the city centre, to last until 3pm on Saturday.

A picture of police officers in riot gear at a Kill the Bill protest in Bristol. Credit: PA

It means officers can direct anyone acting anti-socially to leave the area.

The first Kill the Bill protest in Bristol on March 21 descended into violence, with subsequent rallies on March 23 and 26 also ending in clashes.

A further demonstration on March 30 passed off peacefully.

