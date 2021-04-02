Watch the latest episode of The Royal Rota above - or see below for how to listen to the podcast

This is The Royal Rota - our weekly podcast about the royal family, with ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship and Producer Lizzie Robinson.

In this episode, Chris and Lizzie discuss the Queen's first public engagement since lockdown measures eased.Her Majesty took part in a ceremony to mark the centenary of the Royal Australian Air Force.

Also this week, English Heritage announced Princess Diana will be honoured with a Blue Plaque for her charity work. Curatorial Director Anna Eavis joins the podcast to talk about the importance of recognising and celebrating remarkable women.Chris and Lizzie also discuss Kate's photography book and if Prince Harry and Meghan got married before the royal wedding.

New episodes of The Royal Rota are released every Friday - listen and subscribe to the podcast on Apple, Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.

You can also watch The Royal Rota on our YouTube channel - subscribe to ITV News' YouTube channel to be notified about new episodes.

For more royal news, like the ITV News Royals Facebook page. Our royal team are on Instagram, too.