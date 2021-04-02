The world's deepest ever shipwreck dive has revealed eerie undersea images of the sunk USS Johnston.

The deepest known shipwreck, the vessel sits 6.5km (4 miles) beneath the surface the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Samar Island.

On two eight hour dives to the wreck, the team - funded by two former US Navy Officers - filmed haunting images of the vessel.

The 115m-long WWII US Navy destroyer sank during the Battle off Samar in 1944 after a battle with a large fleet of Japanese warships.

The wreck was originally discovered in 2019, with the whereabouts of three other sunk vessels from that battle still unknown.