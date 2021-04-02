UK Covid death toll rises by 52 as further 3,402 cases confirmed

A further 52 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Friday, the latest government figures show.

The increase brings the UK total death toll up to 126,816.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies suggest the total figure is much higher - with 150,000 deaths registered where Covid-19 was mentioned on the certificate.

Friday's data update shows a further 3,402 lab-confirmed cases in the UK, bringing the total to 4,353,668.

People on Bournemouth beach following the easing of England’s lockdown to allow far greater freedom outdoors Credit: Steve Parsons/PA

Figures for cases and deaths on Friday do not include numbers from Wales, which is not reporting its data on Good Friday or Easter Monday.

In Scotland, 414 new cases of the virus were reported on Friday - bringing the total to 218,832.Scottish health authorities reported four new Covid-19 deaths.

In Northern Ireland, 107 individuals tested positive for the virus in the past 24 hours. One death was also reported.

The breakdown of the latest deaths and cases occurring in England is yet to be released.

Coronavirus: What you need to know - listen to the latest episode