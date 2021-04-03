Boris Johnson delivers his Easter message to the country

In his Easter message to the nation, the Prime Minister has said there are "brighter days ahead" after a "very tough" year.

Boris Johnson acknowledged Covid restrictions meant many families were unable to celebrate in the normal way this year, but said "the arrival of Easter brings with it new hope".

He paid tribute to the way in which Christians had shown the teachings of Jesus Christ, and said the message of his death and resurrection "permeate through every aspect of daily life".

People receive their covid-19 jabs at a vaccination hub at Villa Park, in Birmingham, the home of Aston Villa. Credit: PA

His message of hope comes as the country reached the milestone of having fully vaccinated more than 5 million people against Covid-19.

Care home residents were also given the good news on Saturday that they would be permitted two visitors from mid-April, with children and babies permitted to bubble with two adults to visit loved one.

Questions remain, however, about the next stages of lockdown easing - with the government facing pressure over potential plans to introduce vaccine passports of some kind.

The Prime Minister's Easter message in full:

Happy Easter to everyone who is celebrating today.

I know that for many people that means chocolate eggs and the Easter bunny and hot cross buns and all the rest of it and I will certainly be joining in.

But let’s not lose sight of the fact that this is Christianity’s most important festival.

And that, while churches are open, the ongoing Coronavirus restrictions mean that once again it won’t be possible for many Christians to mark Easter in the way that they would like.

But if there’s one thing British Christians have shown us this year it’s that Jesus Christ is “the way, and the truth, and the life” not just today but every day.

His teachings, and the message of his death and resurrection, permeate through every aspect of daily life.

That’s why I’ve lost count of the number of church leaders and congregations that have stepped up to support us all in these very challenging times.

Millions of Good Samaritans, each of them showing what loving thy neighbour as thyself really looks like in 21st century Britain.

And having done all that during the darkest days of the pandemic, churches across the UK are now helping us light the path out of it by opening their doors as vaccination centres.

It’s really, very moving to see it.

This has been a very tough 12 months.

But, as ever, the arrival of Easter brings with it new hope.

And, this year more than ever, it brings the promise of brighter days ahead for us all.

So stay safe, keep following the rules, and have a very happy Easter.

