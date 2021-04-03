Covid: Italy enters Easter lockdown in bid to bring down cases

A three day nationwide Covid lockdown has come into force in Italy in a bid to bring down case numbers over the Easter holiday.

Authorities hope the restrictions will limit travel and gatherings over the weekend as the country battles against a spike in infections.

Travel between regions and visits to relatives have been limited through to Monday with non-essential shops closed and restaurants and bars only open for takeaway.

"People are tired, but they are aware that protecting health is essential in these times," said Major Fabio Palletta of the Carabinieri military police.

His force is responsible for manning checkpoints set up around the country to enforce travel restrictions on Italy's roads.

The Interior Ministry also ordered up extra foot police patrols to break up large gatherings in squares and parks, which over Easter are usually packed with picnic-goers.

Italy, once the epicentre of Europe’s outbreak, has recorded more than 110,000 Covid-19 deaths - second in Europe only to the UK's death toll.

Another 21,000 infections were reported in the country on Saturday in Italy, along with 376 new deaths.

A husband and wife reunited in Italy after receiving Covid vaccinations. Credit: AP

An estimated 87% of Italy’s newest cases have been traced to the highly contagious Kent variant first detected in the UK.

Case rates are beginning to head down, however, with the Health Ministry reporting on Friday "slightly diminished" figures for the second week in a row.

As hospitals in most regions of the country struggle to cope with the influx of patients, however, strict measures remain in place.

It comes as vaccine rollout in the country continues at a slow rate.

More than three months into Italy's nationwide vaccination campaign, Lombardy this week opened a new centralised appointment portal.

Italy's Covid vaccination rollout has been beset with difficulties. Credit: AP

Its previous system sent some elderly people hundreds of miles from home to get a jab and left others unable to get an appointment.

Lombardy’s embattled regional governor, Attilio Fontana, acknowledged “some difficulties” but insisted that they hadn’t impacted the overall vaccination campaign.

He said the criticism of the regional effort was “nauseating.”

Italy has administered 10.8 million vaccines nationwide, though only 3.3 million of the country’s 60 million people have received both doses.

Lombardy, which counts one sixth of the population and has long prided itself on its health care system, has administered 1.7 million doses.