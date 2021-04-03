The UK has recorded it lowest number of daily Covid deaths since mid-September, as the country reached a milestone in its vaccine rollout.

A total of 10 Covid-19 deaths were reported on Saturday - the lowest figure since September 14 last year.

The drop in numbers is down from the January peak when over 1,300 daily Covid deaths were being reported.

It comes as the number of fully vaccinated people in the UK - those who have received both doses - passed 5 million in what the Prime Minister called "another milestone in our vaccination programme".

Deaths are at their lowest levels since September Credit: PA

The government's latest data also showed 3,423 new cases of Covid-19, with figures down 28.3% in the last seven-day period - and similar to the numbers seen in early September.

All four nations of the UK are in the process of cautiously lifting lockdown, with the next easing of restrictions in England due to take place from April 12.

England

There were 2,847 new cases of coronavirus in England on Saturday and a further eight deaths.

Scotland

Scotland recorded 397 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, and reported no new deaths of Covid-19 patients.

Margaret Keenan, 90, who became the first patient to receive the Pfizer/BioNtech covid-19 vaccine Credit: Jacob King/PA

Wales

There have been a further 95 cases of coronavirus in Wales, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 209,627.

Public Health Wales reported two further deaths, taking the total in the country since the start of the pandemic to 5,511.

Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland reported 84 new cases on Saturday and no new deaths.