Egg-splorers have gone to the depths of the ocean to hunt for Easter treats in an underwater egg hunt.

Divers in Florida Keys dipped into the shallow reef off Islamorada in search of treasure to fill their baskets with - all in aid of a children's charity in the area.

Laying the eggs on the sand was a diver clad in a giant bunny suit.

There was no soggy chocolate, however, as the team used real eggs painted with nontoxic colourings to avoid any impact on the coral barrier reef.