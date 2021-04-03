Starmer’s Easter message pays tribute to Christians in the pandemic

Sir Keir Starmer has paid tribute to the Christian community for its work supporting others during the coronavirus pandemic.

In his Easter message, the Labour leader said he was “in awe” of their efforts over the past 12 months.

Thank you for everything you’ve done during this pandemic. Thank you for all that support and community spirit

“The Christian community has always been there for the marginalised and for those that need support and help, but over the last year that has shone through so strong and so visible for everybody to see,” he said.

“Whether that’s work in churches with foodbanks, I’ve seen so many in our churches supplying food to those that need it in our communities.

“Whether it’s vaccine centres in our church or just the pure volunteering and looking out for people within our communities.

“Thank you for everything you’ve done during this pandemic. Thank you for all that support and community spirit.”

He added: “I know Easter is a special time for Christians. It’s a time for hope and renewal. And, as we come out of this pandemic, I think those values will be so important to us as a nation.”

Sir Keir came under fire after he visited a church which has been widely criticised for its attitudes towards homosexuality.

The Labour Campaign for LGBT+ Rights said it was “unacceptable” after the party leader posted a video online highlighting his visit on Friday to the Jesus House in Brent Cross in north London.

After raising it with the leader’s office, the group said that it had received an “unreserved apology” and would be holding a further meeting to ensure it did not happen again.