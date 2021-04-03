After much debate around the potential introduction of vaccine passports, the government has announced its plans to bring in a Covid-status certification system in England.

Evidence of vaccination, proof of a negative test, or natural immunity due to having had the virus recently will all be factors in the certification process.

Mass events planned in April will be the first pilot for the system.

The government also confirmed plans for a traffic light system of restrictions with regards to international travel - with countries rated as red, amber or green based on the Covid situation there.

Certificated crowds will be tried out at the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium, the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield, and the Carabao Cup Final in Liverpool.

The system will also be tested at smaller venues including a cinema and nightclub.

Individuals will be able to prove their "Covid status" online and manually - the government released no further details but said the NHS was working on the system.

Ministers stressed conversations are ongoing with clinical and ethical experts to build appropriate exemptions to the system for those who can't get the vaccine.

It comes after government ministers were warned against introducing vaccine passports by a cross-party groups of MPs, including senior Conservatives and former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

More than 70 MPs, including 40 Conservatives, as well as peers from the House of Lords, launched a campaign to oppose the move which they say would be “divisive and discriminatory”.

Where and when the Covid-certification system is being trialled

Hot Water Comedy Club, Liverpool (16 April)

FA Cup Semi Final, Wembley Stadium (18 April)

World Snooker Championship, Sheffield Crucible Theatre (17 April - 3 May)

Luna Cinema, Liverpool (23-25 April)

Mass participation run, Hatfield House, Hatfield (24-25 April)

Carabao Cup Final (25 April)

ACC Business Event, Liverpool (28 April)

Circus Nightclub, Liverpool (30 April - 1 May)

FA Cup Final, Wembley Stadium (15 May)

Commenting on the announcement, the Prime Minister said: "We are doing everything we can to enable the reopening of our country so people can return to the events, travel and other things they love as safely as possible, and these reviews will play an important role in allowing this to happen."

Foreign holidays are currently banned under Britain's coronavirus restrictions. Credit: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

The government also confirmed plans for a traffic light system of risk once international travel returns from 17 May at the earliest.

It has been confirmed countries will be rated red, amber or green in terms of safety to travel, but ministers said it was too early to say which countries would be which list.

"This will help ensure the UK’s vaccine progress isn’t jeopardised and provide clear guidance for travellers," the government said.

What does the traffic light system mean?

There will be no isolation requirement for travel from countries in the new green category, although pre-departure and post-arrival tests will still be needed.

The ‘red’ and ‘amber’ restrictions would remain as they are now - with the requirement to enter quarantine or self-isolation upon return.

The government would base the rating on levels of vaccination in the foreign country, the rates of infection there, and any emerging variants.