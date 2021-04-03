Video report by ITV News Correspondent Geraint Vincent

A widow whose husband lost his life in the Covid pandemic has told ITV News "he comes to see me in my dreams".

Maryanne and Tommy Pilling were one of Britain's first married couples with Down's syndrome and shared their lives together online and in the media.

The pair enjoyed 25-years of marriage together before Tommy died on New Year's Day at the age of 62.

Remembering her husband, Ms Pilling said he used to "squeeze you tight" and said she often dreams about him, which brings a smile to her face.