'Covid passports': How will they work and where will they be trialled?

The government has announced plans to trial a so-called Covid passport in England for large-scale indoor events as lockdown restrictions ease.

The Prime Minister is due to set out details of the plan on Easter Monday.

Here's what we know so far:

How will it work?

A Covid certification scheme for large-scale events will begin in England in April that will test how large events can start to take place without the need for social distancing.

Certification will be given to individuals that have either received the vaccine, tested negative recently or have "natural immunity" having had the virus in the previous six months.

It is not clear whether the 'passport' will be issued on an app or as a physical document but the NHS is said to be currently working on ways of providing the information through "digital and non-digital routes".

Sporting events at Wembley are included in the trial. Credit: PA

When and where is the scheme being trialled?

Specific events have been named as part of the Events Research Programme (ERP) which could include certification in April and May.

All are large-scale events varying in size from an audience of 300 to crowds of up to 21,000.

They government said the following events are included in the scheme:

Hot Water Comedy Club, Liverpool (16 April)

FA Cup Semi Final, Wembley Stadium (18 April)

World Snooker Championship, Sheffield Crucible Theatre (17 April - 3 May)

Luna Cinema, Liverpool (23-25 April)

Mass participation run, Hatfield House, Hatfield (24-25 April)

Carabao Cup Final (25 April)

ACC Business Event, Liverpool (28 April)

Circus Nightclub, Liverpool (30 April - 1 May)

FA Cup Final, Wembley Stadium (15 May)

It will mean spectators and revellers at some of these events will have to provide certification or be tested before and after the event.

However, Liverpool council said that a 'Covid passport' will not be trialled at events in the city and instead will be using social distancing, ventilation and test-on-entry protocols.

This year's World Snooker Championship will take place with spectators. Credit: PA

I'm attending one of the events, what will I have to do?

People attending the trials will have to adhere to an agreed code of behaviour when they purchase a ticket and to take a Covid test both before and after the event.

They will be required to follow existing Government guidance, including wearing face coverings, and to provide contact details of everyone in their group for NHS Test and Trace.

Will Covid passports end up being used in other places?

Ministers believe the scheme will be most useful in managing the risks where there are large numbers of people in close proximity, such as music festivals, sporting matches and nightclubs.

Settings where certification will not be required include essential shops and public transport.

It will also not apply initially to businesses which are set to reopen over the coming weeks such as pubs, restaurants and non-essential retail.

Will there be any exemptions?

Officials are working with clinical and ethical experts to ensure there are “appropriate exemptions” for people who are advised to not have the vaccine and for whom repeat testing would be difficult.

Michael Gove said questions will need to be resolved before a wider rollout. Credit: PA

Is there any opposition to the scheme?

Although certification is likely to include testing and immunity as well as vaccination, there is likely to be some opposition to the move.

So-called 'vaccine passports' have been a moot point in Westminster with a cross-party group of MPs including senior Conservatives and former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn warned it was "divisive and discriminatory".

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove, who has led the task force responsible for drawing up the plans, acknowledged it raised “a host of practical and ethical questions” which needed to be resolved before there could be any wider rollout.

However he said that it was essential the government took the lead, otherwise venues and other businesses would simply begin setting up their own certification schemes.

“This is not about a vaccine passport, this is about looking at ways of proving that you are Covid secure, whether you have had a test or had the vaccine" he told BBC News.

“Clearly, no decisions have been made on that, because we have to weigh up different factors, the ethical considerations and so on, but it may be a way of ensuring we can get more people back doing the things they love.”