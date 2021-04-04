The former crown prince of Jordan said he has been placed under house arrest and accused the country’s leadership of corruption and incompetence.

In a videotaped statement, Prince Hamzah bin Hussein, half-brother of Jordan’s King Abdullah, said he was visited early on Saturday by the country’s military chief and told “I was not allowed to go out, to communicate with people or to meet with them”.

He said his security detail was removed, and his phone and internet service had been cut. He said he was speaking over satellite internet, but expected that service to be cut as well. The BBC says it received the statement from Hamzah’s lawyer.

In the statement, Hamzah said he had been informed he was being punished for taking in part in meetings in which the king had been criticised, though he himself was not accused of being a direct critic.

He said he told the army chief: “I am not the person responsible for the breakdown in governance, for the corruption and for the incompetence that has been prevalent in our governing structure for the last 15 to 20 years and has been getting worse by the year. I am not responsible for the lack of faith that people have in their institutions. They are responsible.”

Jordan’s King Abdullah. Credit: AP

The country’s top general had earlier denied that Hamzah — a former crown prince stripped of the title in 2004 — was arrested or under house arrest, even as authorities announced the arrests of former senior officials close to the ruling monarchy.

Hamzah was asked to “stop some movements and activities that are being used to target Jordan’s security and stability”, said Gen Yousef Huneiti, the army chief of staff.

He said an investigation was ongoing and its results would be made public “in a transparent and clear form”.

“No one is above the law and Jordan’s security and stability are above all,” he told the official Petra news agency.

Petra had earlier reported that two senior officials who formerly worked for the palace, along with other suspects, had been arrested for “security reasons”, without providing further details.

The Petra report said Sharif Hassan bin Zaid, a member of the royal family, and Bassem Ibrahim Awadallah, a former head of the royal court, were detained.

Prince Hamza and his wife Princess Noor Credit: AP/Hussein Malla, File

A senior Jordanian official meanwhile accused the country’s former crown prince of conspiring with foreign elements in a “malicious plot” that threatened national security.

Foreign minister Ayman Safadi told reporters that the plot had been foiled at the “zero hour”.

“Then it was clear they moved from design and planning into action,” Mr Safadi said. He says some 14 to 16 people are under arrest.

Mr Safadi, who also holds the title of deputy prime minister, said intelligence agents had been observing the plotters for some time and raised their concerns with the king.

He said Hamzah was asked to “stop all these activities and movements that threaten Jordan and its stability,” but he refused.

Mr Safadi did not identify the foreign countries allegedly involved in the plot. But he said a long-time senior official who has business ties in several Gulf Arab states, Bassem Awadallah, was involved and had been planning on leaving the country.

The US, Saudi Arabia and Arab countries across the Middle East issued strong statements in favour of Abdullah.