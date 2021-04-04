Vigil to mark first anniversary of railway worker’s death

Vigils will be held on Monday to mark the first anniversary of the death of a railway worker as the coronavirus crisis was worsening.

Belly Mujinga, 47, died with Covid-19 following reports she had been coughed on by a customer at London’s Victoria station.

British Transport Police investigated her death but decided there was not enough evidence to charge anyone with a crime.

A coroner is now deciding whether to hold an inquest into her death.

There really must be a coroner’s inquest into her death so that all the outstanding questions about this case can be answered Manuel Cortes, TSSA

Ms Mujinga’s husband Lusamba, a lawyer working with the family and others will speak at socially-distanced vigils at Victoria, Brighton and Bedford stations at 11am, with a minute’s silence at 11.22am.

Manuel Cortes, general secretary of Bella’s union, the Transport Salaried Staffs Association, said: “We are asking people to take a minute out of their day to remember Belly Mujinga and to think of all the frontline workers who have died from coronavirus during the pandemic.

“There must be justice for Belly and our union will go on demanding that. This is vitally important, not just for Belly’s family but for all transport workers who have done so much to keep our country moving during this deadly pandemic.

“There really must be a coroner’s inquest into her death so that all the outstanding questions about this case can be answered.

“Doing so will help bring peace to Belly’s family as well as providing lessons about how we can avoid this kind of thing happening in future.

“Belly’s death touched our entire union and far beyond. Public scrutiny is now needed to fully illuminate this tragic case.”