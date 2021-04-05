Boris Johnson is to host a Downing Street press conference this evening where he will set out a number of updates as Covid-19 restrictions will continue to ease.

The prime minister will confirm England's next step out of lockdown, due to be taken next Monday, which will see non-essential shops, hairdressers, pubs, and other sectors of the economy reopen.

He will chair a virtual meeting of the Covid O committee before briefing the full Cabinet on his plan for the latest phase of lockdown lifting on April 12.

He'll then host a press conference at 5pm, alongside Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty and Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance.

He's also expected at the press conference to reveal his plan to restart international travel, with a traffic light system designating holiday destinations as green, amber or red, likely to be announced.

The ban on international travel remain in place until May 17 at the earliest, with vaccinations and mass testing likely to play a large role in helping restart the travel industry.

Mr Johnson's press conference, held a year to the day he was admitted to hospital with Covid-19, is also likely to contain further details on a plan to offer free rapid turnaround tests twice-weekly to everyone in England from Friday.

The prime minister said rapid turnaround tests will be "important" in helping to stop coronavirus outbreaks "in their tracks", so Britons can get back to "doing the things we enjoy".

The “Covid status certification” scheme - dubbed “vaccine passports” - may also get a mention at the press conference after the government confirmed pilots will be carried out to test their effectiveness.

The certificates are expected to show whether an individual has received the vaccine, has recently tested negative for the virus, or has “natural immunity” having tested positive in the previous six months.

Listen to the ITV News Politics Podcast:

The Government is planning trials at a series of events over the coming weeks including the World Snooker Championship at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield and culminating with the FA Cup final at Wembley on May 15.

Initially they will not involve the use of certificates although spectators will be required to be tested for Covid-19 both before and after the event.