Conservative MP Dame Cheryl Gillan dies aged 68

Conservative MP Dame Cheryl Gillan has died aged 68, following a lengthy illness.

Prime minister Boris Johnson described Dame Cheryl, who served as the MP for Chesham and Amersham since 1992, as a “great servant” to the Conservative Party.

"I’m very sad to hear the news of the death of Dame Cheryl Gillan," said Mr Johnson.

"She was a great servant to the people of Chesham and Amersham, to the Conservative Party and to the country as secretary of state for Wales.

"Always full of wise advice and good humour, she was much loved on all sides of the House of Commons and will be sorely missed.

"My sincere condolences to her family and friends."

Prime minister Boris Johnson described Dame Cheryl as a “great servant” after her death following a lengthy illness. Credit: PA

An MP since 1992, co-chairman of the Conservative Party Amanda Milling said the noted anti-HS2 campaigner had made a "huge contribution to public life".

Ms Milling said: "It was incredibly sad to hear that Dame Cheryl Gillan MP passed away at the weekend.

"Cheryl had been ill for some time, but battled her illness with great stoicism and grace.

"Cheryl was a dedicated parliamentarian for many decades, serving in the Cabinet and she made a huge contribution to public life and our party.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Cheryl's family and friends."

Home Secretary Priti Patel tweeted: "The saddest news about the passing of Dame Cheryl Gillan.

"A remarkable parliamentarian and pioneer for many women in Westminster. A dear and compassionate friend and colleague who was much loved by us all.

"My sincere condolences to her family and loved ones."

Trade Secretary and Conservative MP Liz Truss tweeted: "Very sorry to hear the sad news about Dame Cheryl Gillan.

"She was a brilliant Parliamentarian, a kind colleague and great fun. We will miss her. All my thoughts with her family and loved ones."

Conservative MP and former health secretary Jeremy Hunt tweeted: "So sad to hear we have lost (Cheryl Gillan) one of the warmest and most generous hearted people in the House of Commons.

"She was a formidable campaigner for autistic people but also the definition of British stoical good humour - an enormous credit to her party and to Parliament."

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer tweeted: "Very sad to hear that Dame Cheryl Gillan has passed away.

"I worked with Cheryl on a number of issues. She was respected across the House and a great champion for her constituents.

"My thoughts are with her family and friends at this sad time."

The Speaker of the House of Commons said Dame Cheryl’s death would leave "a big hole in all our lives".

Sir Lindsay Hoyle said: "Dame Cheryl Gillan was one of the most popular, friendly and kindly people in the House of Commons, so her passing leaves a big hole in all our lives.

"She was someone who drew people to her because of her warm, sunny disposition and good sense of humour.

"An assiduous attendee of debates, Dame Cheryl never passed up an opportunity to speak against the proposed high speed rail link HS2.

"She will be sorely missed."