A further 26 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Monday, according to the latest figures from the UK government.

Easter Monday's figures bring the UK coronavirus death toll to 126,862.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have been 150,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

As of 9am on Monday, there had been a further 2,762 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases in the UK - which brings the total to 4,362,150.

Numbers for cases and deaths over Easter will be affected by incomplete data plus a longer than usual lag in reporting.

England

A further 15 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths reported in hospitals to 86,422, NHS England said on Monday.

Patients were aged between 51 and 90 and all had known underlying health conditions.

The deaths occurred between March 21 and April 4, with the majority being on or after April 1.

There were five other deaths reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.

Scotland

Scotland recorded 248 new coronavirus cases and no deaths of Covid-19 patients in the past 24 hours, according to the latest data.

The death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – remains at 7,614.

Figures published by the Scottish Government on Monday indicate the daily test positivity rate is 2.5%, down from 2.7% on Sunday.

A total of 2,565,280 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 456,374 have received their second dose.

The Scottish Government is only publishing updates on the above data during the Easter break and the remaining daily statistics – such as hospital and intensive care figures – will be updated on Tuesday.

Medical staff on the Covid-19 ward at the Neath Port Talbot Hospital, in Wales. Credit: PA

Wales

A further eight people have died from coronavirus in Wales, while another 189 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the country.

However, Public Health Wales has indicated Monday's data covers a 48 hour period, due to changes in reporting over the Easter holiday period, and as such the numbers were likely to be higher.

Tuesday's published figures are also likely to be higher, the agency said.

Dr Giri Shankar, incident director for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said: "Mirroring arrangements at Christmas time, we did not publish Coronavirus data on our dashboard on Good Friday (2 April) or on Easter Sunday (4 April).

"We anticipated that the reported case numbers produced on Monday 5 and Tuesday 6 April 2021 would therefore be around double the usual 24 hour figure."

Northern Ireland

The Department of Health in Northern Ireland is not updating any coronavirus data until Tuesday 6 April.