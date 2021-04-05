The prime minister has confirmed the next stage of England's roadmap for easing coronavirus restrictions will take place on April 12.

Non-essential retail and outdoor hospitality reopen for the first time in months - and the 'stay local' message will end, meaning some domestic holidays will be possible.

Here's the changes happening on April 12 in detail:

Pubs and restaurants to open outdoors

Pubs and restaurants will be allowed to serve food and alcohol outdoors. Unlike restrictions in December last year, there will be no need for customers to order a substantial meal with alcoholic drinks and no curfew.

But there will be no standing at the bar, as customers must order, eat and drink while seated.

The rule of six will apply (up to six people, or two separate households) as will social distancing rules. You will be required to wear a face covering when not seated.

Non essential shops

Non-essential retail, including clothes shops, are also earmarked to open again, bringing some relief to the embattled high street.

Face coverings will be mandatory for anyone who is not exempt and social distancing rules will also remain in force.

Hairdressers and nail salons

The nation's lockdown locks can finally be brought under control as hairdressers are expected to be given the green light to open again along with other self-care businesses such as nail salons.

Self-catering holidays

From 12 April people in England will be able to go on a self-catering holiday in a cottage, caravan or campsite which does not involve shared indoor facilities - but only with members of their household or bubble.

After Mr Johnson announced the roadmap on February 22, Awaze, whose brands include cottages.com and Hoseasons, sold more than 10,000 UK breaks on Monday at a record rate of up to one per second.

In England, in theory, you can go as far as you like but you are bound by the rules of where you live.

Current Scottish regulations mean that you must not travel between Scotland and the rest of the UK without a reasonable excuse and travel around mainland Scotland is prohibited until 26 April.

Theme parks and zoos will open

Mr Johnson has announced that outdoor attractions such as zoos, safari parks, theme parks and botanic gardens will reopen from April 12.

Gyms and leisure centres

Those bored of their daily walk, will be pleased to hear indoor leisure facilities such as gyms and yoga studios will also reopen (but only for use by people on their own or in household groups). Libraries and community centres will also open.

Life events

While funerals can continue with up to 30 mourners, the number of people able to attend weddings, receptions and commemorative events such as wakes will rise to 15.People should continue to work from home where they can and minimise the number of journeys they make where possible, avoiding travel at the busiest times and routes.

