Video report by ITV News Reporter Martha Fairlie

Britons have been told not to book summer holidays just yet, as the country waits to see if international travel will be allowed this summer.

Here's the latest update on foreign travel.

When could international travel resume?

Under England’s roadmap for easing Covid-19 restrictions, which Boris Johnson confirmed on Monday was on track, the earliest that foreign holidays could be permitted is May 17.

The government’s Global Travel Taskforce will provide a report later this week on how international leisure travel can resume.

Boris Johnson said the government will set out “well before May 17th what we think is reasonable”.

He added: “I know that people watching will want to know exactly what they can do from May 17th but we’re not there yet.

Foreign holidays are currently banned under Britain's coronavirus restrictions. Credit: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

“As soon as we have solid information, more solid data, we’ll let you know.

“But that’s where we are for the time being.”

Currently, people living in the UK are banned from taking foreign holidays.

A £5,000 fine for anyone in England trying to travel abroad without a good reason is currently in force.

Which countries could Britons be allowed to travel to?

A Downing Street paper on easing coronavirus restrictions confirmed that a traffic light system for international travel will be introduced.

Under the traffic light system, assessments will be based on a range of factors, including the proportion of a country’s population which has been vaccinated, rates of infection, emerging new variants and the country’s access to reliable scientific data and genomic sequencing.

Travellers arriving from countries rated “green” will not be required to isolate although pre-departure and post-arrival tests will still be needed.

It is unclear which countries will be green on the traffic light system - meaning no isolation upon return. Credit: PA Images

For people who have been in countries classed as “amber” or “red”, arrivals will be required to isolate or enter quarantine.

The document stated it is “too early to say” which countries will be on the green list.

It added: “For the moment, the government advises people not to book summer holidays abroad until the picture is clearer.”

Will I need a so-called vaccine passport to travel abroad?

Almost certainly.

While no official documentation has been issued by the UK government on this so far, Mr Johnson said they will "definitely" become part of international travel.

"On the issue of vaccine certification, there's definitely going to be a world in which international travel will use vaccine passports," he said on a visit to Middlesbrough on Thursday.

'Definitely' vaccine passports for international travel, says Boris Johnson

"You can see already that other countries, the aviation industry, are interested in those and there's a logic to that."

What has Boris Johnson said?

The prime minister has said the UK must be “realistic” over the resumption of foreign holidays due to “a surge” of coronavirus in popular destinations, including a third wave on mainland Europe.

Mr Johnson said: “Obviously we are hopeful that we can get going from May 17, we are hopeful.

“But I do not wish to give hostages to fortune or to underestimate the difficulty we are seeing in some of the destination countries people might want to go to.

“We don’t want to see the virus being reimported into this country from abroad.

“Plainly, there is a surge in other parts of the world and we have to be to be mindful of that and we have to be realistic.”

What has the reaction been?

Clive Wratten, chief executive of trade body the Business Travel Association, said: “Today’s announcement from the prime minister is beyond disappointing.

“We are leading the way in vaccination and science.

"This is a cause of huge celebration, but if we are to restart our economy, we need to have a clear pathway to international travel and trade.

“This has once again been kicked down the road.

“To be a truly global Britain, we must lead the way in opening borders, supporting vital supply chains, and digitising health certification."

Passengers arrive at a Holiday Inn near Heathrow Airport, where they will remain during a 10 day quarantine period. Credit: Steve Parsons/PA

Responding to Boris Johnson’s comments on the resumption of foreign holidays, Paul Charles, chief executive of travel consultancy The PC Agency, said: “I still think May 17 will see the government open up some countries to visitors, which will be firmly green on the new traffic lights system.

“The travel sector needs more certainty and let’s hope the Global Travel Taskforce provides that clarity later this week.

“government cannot keep kicking the can down the road as hundreds of thousands of jobs are at risk.

“It needs to urgently put in place safe solutions to travel for business, leisure and to see family.”

What about domestic holidays?

Domestic holidays can begin from next week, as the planned easing of lockdown continues.

Holiday home firm Cottages.com said two-thirds of its properties in coastal locations or with hot tubs have been booked for the week commencing April 12.

Simon Altham, group chief commercial officer at parent company Awaze, told the PA news agency there is “no doubt” that continued uncertainty about foreign travel has led to a rise in staycation bookings.

Feather Down, which offers luxury camping on farms across Britain, is “nearly sold out” for several weeks from April 12, according to co-founder Mark Gordon.

Bookings for this summer are more than double what they were at the same point last year, and more than 70% higher than in 2019.