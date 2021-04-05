Man due in court over causing death of two-week-old boy

A 34-year-old man is due before magistrates charged with causing the death of a two-week-old boy who was struck by a car.

Ciaran Leigh Morris was being pushed along the pavement in his pram when he was struck by a car in Brownhills, near Walsall, at around 4pm on Easter Sunday.

West Midlands Police said Ciaran suffered serious injuries and, although he was rushed to hospital, nothing could be done to save him.

On Monday the force said James Paul Davis has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and causing death by driving while uninsured.

Ciaran Leigh Morris died after his pram was hit by a car on Easter Sunday in Brownhills. Credit: West Midlands Police/PA

He faces further charges of failing to stop at the scene of a collision and failure to report a collision.

Davis, from Walsall, was remanded in police custody to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning.

On Monday, Ciaran’s parents paid an emotional tribute to their son.

They said: “Mommy’s and Daddy’s hearts will always ache, we love you more than anything.

“We didn’t get to keep you for long but we are happy we had the chance to meet you, look after you and call you our son.

“Fly high angel.”

Dozens of flowers were left at the scene of the collision on Monday.

People embrace as flowers and tributes are left at the scene on High Street, Brownhills Credit: Jacob King/PA

Sergeant Mark Crozier, from West Midlands Police’s serious collision investigation unit, said: “We’ve all been left numb by the sad death of Ciaran. He was just two weeks old and his life has been tragically taken away.

“To see the loss of someone so young is difficult for us as officers, but we know the pain is even greater for Ciaran’s family.

“We’ll be doing all we can to support them while also trying to establish what happened leading to the collision.”