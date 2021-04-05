Richard Okorogheye: Police confirm body found in search for missing teenager

A body has been found in a pond in Epping Forest as the Metropolitan Police search for missing 19-year-old Richard Okorogheye.

Enquiries are underway to formally identify the body. The family of the Oxford Brookes student have been informed.

A Metropolitan Police statement said: “On the afternoon of Monday, April 5, the Met was informed by colleagues from Essex Police that the body of a man had been found in a pond in Epping Forest.

“Enquiries are under way to identify the body.

“Detectives investigating the disappearance of 19-year-old Richard Okorogheye are aware. Richard’s family are being supported by specially- trained officers and kept updated with developments.

“Officers remain at the scene and enquiries continue.”

Composite screengrabs of CCTV footage of the missing teenager Credit: Met Police/PA

Mr Okorogheye, who was diagnosed with sickle cell disease, left his family home in the Ladbroke Grove area of west London on the evening of Monday March 22, and was reported missing two days later.

He was last seen on CCTV in Loughton, Essex, in the early hours of Tuesday March 23, walking towards Epping Forest.

Initial police inquiries identified Mr Okorogheye leaving his home address and heading in the direction of Ladbroke Grove at around 8.30pm.

Mr Okorogheye’s phone has not been in use since his disappearance. Credit: Metropolitan Police/PA

In a previously confirmed sighting on Monday March 22, Mr Okorogheye was seen boarding the number 23 bus southbound in Ladbroke Grove at 8.44pm.

CCTV footage shows he was wearing all black and had a black satchel bag with a white Adidas logo, worn across his lower back.

Police said further inquiries have established that he then took a taxi journey from the W2 area of London to a residential street in Loughton.

He was captured on CCTV walking alone on Smarts Lane, Loughton, towards Epping Forest at 12.39am on Tuesday March 23.

On Thursday, the force said Mr Okorogheye’s phone has not been in use since his disappearance.

CCTV of Mr Okorogheye dated March 22 Credit: Metropolitan Police/PA

His mother, Evidence Joel, said waiting for information on her son’s whereabouts has been “hell”.

She told the paper: “Every day is a nightmare for me now.

“I feel completely helpless. Helpless, and also, sorry to use this word, but I feel useless. Because I want to go out there, to do something to look for him, search for him, anything.

“But I can’t”, she said of needing to remain at home in case he makes contact.

His mother previously said that her son had spoken of “struggling to cope” with university pressures and had been shielding during the Covid-19 lockdown.