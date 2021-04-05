Weather: Cold and rainy for most with heavy snow in areas
Patchy rain and snow across southern areas clearing southwards this morning.
Later, many inland areas of the UK will remain dry and sunny, but feeling much colder than of late, especially in the wind.
Frequent snow and hail showers in the north with a spell of heavy snow and severe gales for Shetland this morning.
A top temperature of 9 Celsius (48F).
