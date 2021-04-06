Captain Sir Tom Moore's daughter Hannah Ingram Moore speaks to ITV News Presenter Lucrezia Millarini about the new fundraising initiative

Captain Sir Tom Moore's family is hoping to spread hope and positivity with a fundraising challenge to celebrate what would've been the veteran's 101st birthday.

Daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore is urging people to create their own challenge themed around the number 100 to raise money for charity ahead of Captain Tom's birthday on April 30.

The money can go towards the Captain Tom Foundation or any charity of their choice.

She told ITV News' Lunchtime programme: "This celebration around what would've been my father's 101st birthday, he was totally part of it.

"We were always planning for it to be a fundraising birthday.

"And of course, the sad thing is he won't be with us, but what he leaves us is that lasting legacy of hope."

Ms Ingram-Moore called on people to "have fun" and "do 100 anything"

The family of Captain Sir Tom Moore hope that the Captain Tom 100 will bring people joy Credit: Joe Giddens/ PA

She said: "You don't have to be an athlete, you can be anything. Maybe 100 sandcastles, maybe 100 Victoria sponges, which my father would've loved."

Asked what her father would've made of the event, she said: "He absolutely would've been leading the charge, that was then plan.

"Even when he was in hospital, he said that he was coming out to continue the fundraising and continue walking laps of the garden. He would have loved it."

She added: "The thing to really remember is we're just an ordinary family, we're just like everybody else.

"We willingly shared (Captain Tom) with the world and we willingly share this incredibly powerful legacy of hope that he left us.

Children from Powell’s C of E Primary School in Cirencester are backing the Captain Tom 100 charity challenge Credit: Bex Media

"It was an extraordinary thing and he felt very proud to be part of this multicultural modern Britain and he recognised that he became a beacon of hope but it never went to his head."

Asked if it would be an annual event, Ms Ingram-Moore said: "None of these things had been really planned and even this, we wanted to celebrate his birthday but we had never planned any of it.

"So I think it's time for us to start thinking about what the future holds and start to think what maintaining the integrity of his legacy means.

"The foundation represents causes very close to his and our hearts and we will continue to support those causes for the future."