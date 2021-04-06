A further 20 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, bringing the UK's coronavirus death toll to 126,882.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have been 150,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid was mentioned on the death certificate.

As of 9am on Tuesday, there have been a further 2,379 positive tests in the UK, bringing the total of infections since the start of the pandemic to 4,364,529.

England

There were 15 more Covid-related deaths in England, the UK government reported on Tuesday. It brings the coronavirus death toll in the nation to 111,626.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases in England rose by 1,937 to 3,816,361.

Scotland

There were no Covid deaths reported in Scotland in the last 24 hours, according to the Scottish government.

The nation has a death toll of 7,614.

And there were 259 more confirmed cases of the virus. The nation has had 220,493 infections since the start of the pandemic.

Wales

Two more Covid deaths were recorded in Wales, bringing the death toll to 5,521.

Meanwhile, 126 more people tested positive for coronavirus.

Wales has had a total of 209,942 coronavirus infections since March last year.

Northern Ireland

In Northern Ireland, three more Covid deaths were reported, with the death toll now at 2,121.

There were 57 more confirmed cases, bringing the total number of cases to 117,733.

