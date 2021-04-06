President Joe Biden is set to announce that he is shaving about two weeks off his May 1 deadline to make all adults in the US eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine.

The country is expanding eligibility beyond priority groups but the president plans to announce that every adult in the US will be eligible by April 19 to be vaccinated, a source told the Associated Press.

President Biden is also expected to announce that 150 million doses have been put into people’s arms since his inauguration on January 20.

The USA's vaccine rollout has been among the best in the world. Credit: AP

That puts the president well on track to meet his new goal of 200 million shots administered by April 30 - his 100th day in office.

His original goal had been 100 million shots in arms by the end of his first 100 days.

Bringing forward the deadline will be mostly symbolic as many states have already begun bringing theirs forward from the original May 1 goal.

There is also expected to be a surge of new vaccines delivered across the country this week.

Around a dozen states have already made the vaccine available to anyone over the age of 16.

The White House said on Monday that nearly one in three Americans and more than 40% of adults have received at least one dose, while nearly one in four adults is fully vaccinated.

Among older people, 75% have now received at least one dose, and more than 55% of them are fully vaccinated.

America's vaccine rollout is among the best in the world, behind only Israel and the UK among developed nations when it comes to first doses.

In the UK, 60% of UK adults have had at least one dose of the Covid vaccine, while 10.4% have had both.

When it comes to full vaccination only Israel is ahead of the US.