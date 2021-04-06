A row is brewing over the idea of coronavirus certificates, with one side saying they could help unlock the economy and the other saying they could be discriminatory to those who do not want to be vaccinated.

Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi told ITV News it is "right" that Boris Johnson has called a review into the idea, which will see pilots carried out at large scale events, such as the FA Cup final, to assess whether they can be useful.

If so, it is hoped they can allow the safe return of sports matches, events and nightclubs.

The potential use of certificates - which would include vaccination status, test results or evidence of someone having contracted and recovered from Covid-19 - is opposed by at least 40 Conservative MPs and Labour is also sceptical about the measure.

Since the idea was first floated the government has treated it with caution, with the prime minister previously acknowledging the “moral complexities” around bringing in a domestic vaccine passport scheme.

Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi on coronavirus certification:

But at Monday evening's press conference he did not rule out a policy requiring coronavirus certificates for entry to large events.

He said the idea of someone having to prove they're not spreading a disease "can be a sensible one" but added the government is "some way off finalising any plans for Covid certification in the UK".

Vaccine passports to facilitate international travel are very likely to be required in the future, the PM said, as other countries seek to ensure tourists do not bring disease with them.

Mr Johnson confirmed certificates would not be used in the next two steps out of lockdown, on April 12 and May 17, but a government document published on Monday suggested they will eventually be in use.

"Even without government intervention, Covid-status certification is likely to become a feature of our lives until the threat from the pandemic recedes," the document said.

The vaccines minister said if a review into certificates, currently being carried out by Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove, finds they could be useful, then the government will put the idea to a vote in Parliament.

If it gets that far, the government would face the serious prospect of a rare defeat in the House of Commons.

A cross-party coalition of more than 70 MPs - including up to 41 Tories - has agreed they would oppose domestic vaccine passports if put to a vote.

Senior Tories such as David Davis have indicated they would vote against the plan, along with Liberal Democrats leader Ed Davey, former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and it also looks like the current leadership will be called for its MPs to reject any motion.

Senior Tory Mark Harper, chairman of the lockdown-sceptic Covid Recovery Group, warned Covid status certification "will lead to a two-tier Britain".

Sir Keir Starmer said it would be against the "British instinct" to use certification and shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth told BBC Breakfast that Labour was "very sceptical" about the idea.

Interim findings of the government's review said public transport and essential shops would not require vaccine passports.

But Mr Ashworth said: "I'm not going to support a policy that, here in my Leicester constituency, if someone wants to go into Next or H&M, they have to produce a vaccination certificate on their phone, on an app.

"I think that's discriminatory."

He said while it "makes sense" to ask people to take a test before going to events such as football games "we don't think asking you to produce a vaccination passport, which is this digital ID card, is fair".

"It's discriminatory," he said.

