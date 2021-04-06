Travel industry bosses have said some of Europe's "sunshine states" - including Portugal - as well as the US, Israel and the Caribbean should all be on the "green" list for international travel from May 17.

The Prime Minister on Monday said it was still too early to say whether restrictions on international travel would be lifted from May 17 as planned, prompting calls from the travel industry for urgent clarification.

The bosses of Heathrow, British Airways and Virgin Airlines hosted a joint press conference on Tuesday where they said some countries would already be Covid-safe for tourists and urged the government to give them advanced notice of changes to travel rules.

It follows the news that a traffic light system will be introduced to assess which countries are safe to visit and what restrictions will be in place according to that measure.

Heathrow chief executive officer John Holland-Kaye said some countries in Europe would already fall into the government's green category.

"In terms of Europe, we're three months away from the summer holiday season. Already there are countries that would be green or close to green - I'm thinking places like Portugal - that are very popular.

"So it's perfectly reasonable that there will be other sunshine states within Europe that will be open, on the green possibly amber list, for the summer in Europe."

Mr Holland-Kaye also suggested the United Arab Emirates could be included as “they also have very high levels of vaccination”.

Virgin Atlantic chief executive Shai Weiss said destinations that should be on the “green” list for international travel from May 17 include the US, Israel and the Caribbean.

He said the US is “vaccinating over three million people per day”, Israel is “the world’s leading vaccinated country”, and the Caribbean “has done an awesome job throughout this pandemic of keeping things under control”.

He added: “I think these three areas should be on that list.”

Their comments were echoed by British Airways boss Sean Doyle who said there would be "a really strong opportunity for people to be able to travel this summer".

"A number of European markets, when assessed against that framework and looking at the data, will be open for travel," Mr Doyle added.

Bosses stressed, however, that the industry needed warning of any plans to reopen international travel.

"The reason it's important for us as an industry to have some anchor points we can work to - such as knowing which countries will open up on May 17 and whether it is going to be May 17 - is that there is a lead time to organise ourselves, get people back from furlough, make sure planes and terminals are ready to go," Mr Holland-Kaye said.

"We need some warning. If we only get some information about what's going to open up in the middle of May, or even later, it will start to get too late to actually get people on their holidays in the summer even if the government is prepared to let them go and people want to go.

"So the earlier we get some notice of things opening up, the better we can serve the needs of businesses, families and holiday makers in the UK."

The traffic light system was welcomed by Mr Weiss.

"The essence of the framework should allow for a path to green and removal of testing and quarantine when it is safe to do so," he told reporters.

He added: "We can’t have a prohibitively expensive testing system that puts businesses, people and families off travelling.

"Passengers travelling to and from ‘green’ countries should be able to do so freely, without testing or quarantine at all, and vaccinated passengers travelling to and from ‘amber’ countries should not face testing or quarantine.

"Other than for ‘red’ countries, we do not believe quarantine is the answer for controlling the spread of the virus."